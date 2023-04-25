A man carried more than a ton of fish carcasses next to a field in Hajdú-Bihar Country

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who placed the fish carcasses that died in the fishpond he operated on agricultural land for the crime of violating the waste management regulations.

According to the indictment, the man is the owner of a fish pond in the Hajdú-Bihar county, but he bred different types of fish in the pond without an operating permit.

The perpetrator noticed that the animals had died en masse due to the lack of oxygen in the water, so between April 13 and 22, 2022, he took the collected carcasses with a trailer to a plot of land on the outskirts of Gáborján and placed them there in several piles without the owner’s permission.

During the investigation carried out by the Berettyóújfalu Police Department, it was established that the total weight of a total of 7 different types of fish, which had been packed next to the field, exceeded 1,000 kg.

According to the governing waste management regulations, fish carcasses are considered waste. Untreated waste dumped next to arable land is suitable for endangering human life, bodily integrity, health, the earth, water, air, or their components.

During the investigation started based on a public report, the perpetrator transported a large number of fish carcasses he deposited to a processing site on April 23, 2022.

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man of violating the waste management regulations. In his indictment, he proposed that the Berettyóújfalu District Court issue a criminal order based on the case files, imposing a fine on the defendant.

Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office