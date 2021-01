A bus not carrying passengers, caught fire on January 18 at around 6 a.m. in Budapest III. district, in front of Prince Árpád Road No. 69. There were no personal injuries – the Budapest Police Headquarters informed us.

During the scene and the technical rescue, the police closed the road of Prince Árpád between Szépvölgyi út and Textilgyár utca intermittently, diverting the traffic to another lane.

debreceninap.hu