Police and Firefighters Day will be organized tomorrow in Debrecen

The 2023 Police and Fire Day will be held jointly by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters and the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Debrecen, Kossuth Square.
Within the framework of the event, the diversity of the police and disaster prevention professions will be presented. The organizer’s goal is to familiarize colleagues with the work and the necessary equipment.
Program plan:
|
|
Name of the program:
|
Period:
|
1.
|
The opening of the event
|
10:00 – 10:05
|
2.
|
Police dog show
|
10:05 – 10:30
|
3.
|
High-altitude rescue demonstration
|
11:00 – 11:30
|
4.
|
Presentation of measures and tactics of the Public Area Support Sub-Department
|
12:00 – 12:30
|
5.
|
Presentation of the joint action of the bodies at the site of the damage
|
13:00 – 13:30
|
6.
|
Ceremonial closing of the event
|
14:00 – 14:20
The 5th will be a big joint exercise, when two cars collide and the firefighters cut out the injured together with the ambulance service, and the police arrest one of the drivers….something can still be expected there.
Presentations continuously operated stands at the event:
- Physical fitness admission presentation
- Police, disaster management, and corrections recruitment
- Police horse show
- Police dog show
- Smoke tent
- OMSZ – Police Medic joint stand – BLS/AED, hemostasis
- Weapons technical stand (HBVMRFK Technical Department)
- Crime prevention stand
- Criminal technical stand
- Accident prevention stand
- Bicycle skills competition
- Police vehicles (motorcycles, passenger cars, etc.)
- Presentation of disaster prevention service vehicles
- Demonstration of law enforcement vehicles and equipment
- KR team service stand and drone demonstration
- Hajdú Special Search and Rescue Association
