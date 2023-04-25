Police and Firefighters Day will be organized tomorrow in Debrecen

The 2023 Police and Fire Day will be held jointly by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters and the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Debrecen, Kossuth Square.

Within the framework of the event, the diversity of the police and disaster prevention professions will be presented. The organizer’s goal is to familiarize colleagues with the work and the necessary equipment.

Program plan:

Name of the program: Period: 1. The opening of the event 10:00 – 10:05 2. Police dog show 10:05 – 10:30 3. High-altitude rescue demonstration 11:00 – 11:30 4. Presentation of measures and tactics of the Public Area Support Sub-Department 12:00 – 12:30 5. Presentation of the joint action of the bodies at the site of the damage 13:00 – 13:30 6. Ceremonial closing of the event 14:00 – 14:20

The 5th will be a big joint exercise, when two cars collide and the firefighters cut out the injured together with the ambulance service, and the police arrest one of the drivers….something can still be expected there.

Presentations continuously operated stands at the event:

Physical fitness admission presentation

Police, disaster management, and corrections recruitment

Police horse show

Police dog show

Smoke tent

OMSZ – Police Medic joint stand – BLS/AED, hemostasis

Weapons technical stand (HBVMRFK Technical Department)

Crime prevention stand

Criminal technical stand

Accident prevention stand

Bicycle skills competition

Police vehicles (motorcycles, passenger cars, etc.)

Presentation of disaster prevention service vehicles

Demonstration of law enforcement vehicles and equipment

KR team service stand and drone demonstration

Hajdú Special Search and Rescue Association

The event’s Facebook page.