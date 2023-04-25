The Hospice-Palliative Care Division in Debrecen received a family-friendly award

The Hospice-Palliative Care Division of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center was recognized with the title of Family-Friendly Hospital Department. The prize was awarded by the professional jury of the Hungarian Hospital Association and the Three Kings, Three Kings Movement. The certificate was presented at the 35th Congress of the Hospital Association.

The focus of this year’s competition was the physical and mental safety of families, patients, healthcare workers and their families, and the jury selected the winners based on this.

The Department of Hospice-Palliative Therapy of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center received the recognition because it has done a lot for family-friendly working conditions, for a better work-life balance and greater respect for hospital workers, and for the humane service of patients and their relatives. The professional jury found it exemplary, among other things, that the ward has a visitor’s room, which enables family togetherness in a non-hospital environment, and that a play corner was created for small children and grandchildren visiting the patients.

They also pointed out that a psychologist supports the families in the ward all day long, and volunteer training is also organized so that those who want to help can take part in the spiritual support of the patients as professionally as possible. In a particularly stressful work environment, great emphasis is placed on relaxation and the preservation of the mental health of colleagues. Among their plans are the organization of therapy dog sessions and the creation of a tradition of commemorating and lighting candles with families.

The award was received by Árpád Juhász, head of the department, on April 21, the closing day of the 35th Congress of the Hospital Association.

An extremely large number of entrants entered the competition for hospital departments this year, and in the end, a total of nineteen departments from seven rural hospitals and six hospitals in Budapest won the Family Friendly Hospital Department award.

unideb.hu