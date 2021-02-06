Szijjártó Welcomes New US-Russia Nuclear Arms Control Pact

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has welcomed an agreement between the United States and Russia to extend a treaty limiting the deployment of nuclear weapons.

In a Facebook post, Szijjártó noted that the US and Russia on Wednesday agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty until 2026. “This is good news for the world and good news for central Europe,” the minister said. “Those of us who live here in central Europe are aware of our historical experiences,” Szijjártó said. “The more balanced and fair relations are between the West and the East, the more secure our region will be …” Szijjártó expressed hope that there would be many similar agreements in the future to improve international cooperation.

hungarymatters.hu