BioTech Investment in Hungary

The Hungarian government is contributing a grant of 245 million forints for a development project by BioTech USA worth 744 million forints, the minister of foreign affairs and trade said.

Péter Szijjártó told a press conference that the project would help secure 1,800 jobs in Hungary. The minister said the Hungarian government’s approach to the Covid crisis which eschews traditional responses in favour of innovative economic policy would make the country “a winner of the crisis”. The government’s strategy, he said, would create conditions for businesses “to participate in the international race reinforced by technological developments once the pandemic is over,” he said. Szijjártó said BioTech USA, a market leader of health food products and food supplements in Europe in the course of a few years, was an example to Hungarian businesses.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay