Industrial Output Grows 5.8% in December

Industrial output in Hungary increased by an annual 5.8% in December, a rise that was supported by two additional workdays in the period, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data.

Adjusted for those extra workdays, industrial output rose by 1.1%, KSH said. Output growth in the automotive sector “accelerated”, while the expansion in the food, drinks and tobacco sector was under headline growth, and output of the computer, electronics and optical products sector declined, it added. In a month-on-month comparison, industrial output fell by a seasonally- and workday-adjusted 2.4%. For the full year, industrial output declined by 6.1%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay