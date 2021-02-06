Szijjártó Discusses Tightened Border Controls With Austrian Counterpart

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has had phone talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg to discuss the country’s tightened border controls aimed at preventing the import of new coronavirus variants.

Szijjártó said in a Facebook post that the new border control measures set to enter into force on Feb. 10 would be disadvantageous for Hungarian commuters working in Austria. The minister said he and Schallenberg had agreed during their call on Thursday to assess the effects of the new rules next week, adding that he would ask his Austrian counterpart to “take these into consideration when it comes to the future of the regulations”. Szijjártó said there were several matters to be cleared up regarding the handling of coronavirus tests, adding that waiting times also posed problems.

Under Austria’s new border rules, all entrants are required to present negative coronavirus tests no older than three days or be tested within 24 hours of their arrival in the country. Commuters are required to register themselves once a week and present a test no older than one week.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay