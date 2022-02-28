Ryan Reynolds donated 1 million Ukrainian refugees

Ryan Reynolds donated 1 million Ukrainian refugees

The American film star donated 1,000,000 dollars for USA for UNHCR to help people who had to leave their country.

The USA for UN Refugee Agency focusing right now on Ukraine. “You will help children, women and men displaced by violence in Ukraine know they are not alone at the most devastating moment of their lives.” – as they are sharing their goals in their website. Everybody can help on the website with any amount.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection.” – promoted donation the star on his Twitter.

 

