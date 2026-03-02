Sunny, springlike weather expected in the first week of March

Mostly sunny, springlike weather is expected during the first week of March. Daytime highs will generally be around 15 degrees Celsius, though mornings will remain chilly, with temperatures occasionally dropping below freezing. No significant precipitation is expected, but in Transdanubia, scattered light showers may develop from cumulus clouds—mainly during the first half of the week—according to the forecast by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt..

Monday:

In the morning, the sky may still be heavily clouded over larger areas, but cloud cover will decrease and break up from the west. Cumulus clouds will also form in Transdanubia, bringing a few possible showers there, while precipitation is unlikely elsewhere. Winds will remain light to moderate. Highs will range between 12 and 17°C.

Tuesday:

Sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected, with occasional showers mainly in Transdanubia. Winds will generally stay moderate. Early morning temperatures will range from -3 to +5°C, with afternoon highs between 13 and 18°C.

Wednesday:

Sunny conditions will continue with cumulus clouds, again with a chance of isolated showers mainly in Transdanubia. Winds will remain moderate. Lows will be between -2 and +6°C, and highs between 13 and 17°C.

Thursday:

Sunny weather with cumulus clouds is forecast, with a slight chance of showers in some areas. Winds will remain moderate. Temperatures will range from -2 to +5°C at dawn and 13 to 18°C in the afternoon.

Friday:

Mostly clear and dry weather is expected. Easterly winds may occasionally pick up during the day. Overnight lows will range from -3 to +5°C, with daytime highs between 13 and 18°C.

Saturday:

Mostly clear and dry conditions will continue. Easterly to northeasterly winds may occasionally strengthen during the day. Morning lows will range from -5 to +3°C, and afternoon highs from 11 to 16°C.

Sunday:

Mostly clear and dry weather is expected, with moderate winds. Temperatures will range from -4 to +3°C in the early morning and 12 to 17°C during the day.

(Source: MTI)