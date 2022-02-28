A fire ban was enforced in Hajdú-Bihar county

Due to the poor rainfall, the authority will impose a fire ban in Nógrád county, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county and Hajdú-Bihar county from Saturday, and the previously ordered ban will be maintained in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Heves counties, Bács-Kiskun and Csongrád-Csanád the National Food Chain Safety Authority (Nébih) told MTI.

It was written that in the weather, which was more degrees than usual at that time, similar to last year and the year before, the circulation of early plants had already started this year.

Significant national rainfall is still not expected, so the shortage of rainfall will increase the risk of fires – attention was drawn.

It was pointed out that the fires are mainly caused by careless and deliberate human arson, which first affects reeds and grasslands, but these fires can easily spread to forests as well. Young reforestation and afforestation are particularly at risk, they added.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.