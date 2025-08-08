Two men arrested for breaking into a workshop in Debrecen

Two men broke into a workshop in Debrecen over the weekend. Detectives arrested and took them into custody on Wednesday, the Debrecen Police Department reported.

On Monday, police received a report that a workshop in Debrecen had been burglarized, and various machine tools and related parts worth several hundred thousand forints had been stolen. Detectives quickly identified two local residents.

They were apprehended on Wednesday and brought to the police station. Both gave confessions, and investigators are examining whether they can be linked to other similar crimes. While one acted as a lookout, the other loaded the tools onto a bicycle. Once they were finished, they hid the stolen goods in a derelict building. However, they failed to outsmart the police, as the items were found and seized during searches. The owner received all his property back in full on Wednesday.

The Debrecen Police Department took the 45-year-old man and his 22-year-old accomplice into custody and initiated their pre-trial detention.