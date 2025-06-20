Street music up close – The 5th Debrecen Street Music Days are coming

This summer, music takes over the streets of Debrecen once again! On July 25 and 26, the Debrecen Street Music Days return for their fifth edition, bringing more than 50 acts to open-air venues throughout the city. Expect live music performances at Hal köz, the corner of Csapó Street and Dósa Nádor Square, the glass pyramid next to the Reformed Great Church, the Ifiház youth center, and along Medgyessy promenade.

What makes this free festival special is its direct, unfiltered atmosphere: no fences, no tickets—just musicians playing in the open, mere steps from the audience. With acoustic performances, the charm of live music, and a mix of genres ranging from pop and jazz to folk, blues, indie, and more, the weekend promises to be a musical journey full of surprises.

This year, the event has its own dedicated website: www.debreceniutcazenenapok.hu, where visitors can check out the full program, locations, and performance times, and even listen to the artists’ music in advance. Whether you’re planning a full day out or just curious about a specific act, it’s easy to map out your perfect street music experience.

The Debrecen Street Music Days are not your typical festival—they’re more like a city-wide celebration of summer, where music pops up in streets, squares, and parks, turning everyday spaces into moments of magic. Let’s fill the weekend with melodies, smiles, and spontaneous joy!