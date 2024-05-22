Debrecen Drive is once again welcoming motoring enthusiasts

At the Debrecen Drive automotive festival, everything that rolls will be in the Big Forest.

Péter Miklósvölgyi, chief organizer and managing director of Debreceni Campus Kft., stated that they are expecting visitors to the Debrecen Great Forest from May 24-26 for the fourth Drive event. The festival will feature a professional conference, screeching tires, 250 new showroom cars, an additional 800 various vehicles, and a family day.

A highlight of this year’s event is that, in addition to new cars, sports cars, vintage cars, sport and touring motorcycles, public service vehicles, bicycles, trucks, and forklifts, attendees will have the unique opportunity to see a collection of approximately 200 pedal cars in excellent condition, which is considered a rarity even in Europe, Miklósvölgyi emphasized.

He added that the weekend, which includes Children’s Day, will offer truly family-friendly programs. There will be a mini drive for competing children, numerous concerts and performances, face painting, glitter tattoos, giant puzzles, and picnicking.

Visitors can bring food and drinks to the Drive, and they are welcome to picnic under the trees of the Great Forest while watching the vehicle shows, Miklósvölgyi explained.

László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP), Mayor of Debrecen, noted that interest in the Drive grows year by year, with guests coming from all over the country and even from beyond the borders. Last year, the event had about 35,000 visitors, and they expect a similar turnout this year, he added.

He also mentioned that the automotive industry is crucial for Debrecen’s economy, and the city aims to become a stronghold for the future of the automobile industry, particularly in the field of electromobility.

Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, added that the university’s Faculty of Economics will organize a conference and professional forum titled “Challenges and Solutions in the New Hub of E-Mobility” during the Drive, where participants will discuss timely issues of electromobility and sustainability.

