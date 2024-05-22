The bicycle history comes alive in Debrecen

At the exhibition, visitors can encounter fascinating pieces such as the legendary velocipede, and tricycles, as well as masterpieces of Hungarian craftsmanship and two-wheelers manufactured by the Csepel factory giants.

Cycling is one of the healthiest, most environmentally friendly, and efficient modes of transportation. It’s no wonder its popularity has remained unbroken for over 200 years. Now, at the Forum Shopping Center, the exciting history of bicycles comes to life before our eyes. The story of bicycles dates back to the early 19th century. Our imaginary journey should begin with Karl von Drais’s wooden-framed running machine in 1817 and continue to the most modern Italian racing bikes!

Attila Katona has had a fondness for bicycles since his childhood. He received his first two-wheeler at the age of 9-10, immediately dismantled it, and modified it. As an adult, he acquired his first vintage bicycle through an acquaintance and began researching and restoring it to its original condition.

“The gears started turning, and bicycles started coming continuously. I didn’t actively seek them out; rather, bicycles found me. Today, I have over 100 bicycles, all of which are not only display-worthy but also usable daily. I don’t like bicycles that I can’t take for a spin whenever I feel like it,” revealed the collector from Debrecen. He added that he closely followed the work of museums, cyclists, and domestic and foreign collectors, read extensively, and gradually the goal began to take shape: to establish a bicycle museum.

“I want to show people how this worked, from 1817 with Karl von Drais’s first steerable two-wheeler to the every day and racing bikes found today. This is what drives me; I work on this every day, I wake up with this in the morning, and I go to bed with this at night. It’s not just a hobby; it’s also a part of my life,” emphasized Attila Katona.

At the opening, István Puskás expressed that it is a nationally unique collection. He mentioned that this is not the first exhibition of Attila Katona in the city, but the collection has never been presented in such a large space and completeness before. “The bicycle is much more than a means of transportation or sport; it’s an integral part of Hungarian lifestyle, life, and culture over the last 100 years. From its design to its role in everyday life, the bicycle is present in our lives in a thousand ways, with a thousand little details. There is hardly anyone who has not come into contact with a bicycle at some point, as a child or an adult,” said the deputy mayor.

He added that the city considers it important and its duty to assist those who want to showcase their treasures. Regarding the significant bicycle collection, he revealed that they are working on creating an independent, permanent exhibition space – a kind of bicycle museum – very shortly, where visitors can meet the pieces of the collection.

The exhibition can be viewed until June 2nd at the Forum Shopping Center.

(debrecen.hu)