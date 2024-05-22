Collaboration between BMW and the Faculty of Engineering: university students’ artworks set to adorn the BMW Plant in Debrecen

There is a good chance that some of the artworks created by architecture students at the Debrecen University at the Faculty of Engineering will find a place in BMW’s upcoming car factory in Debrecen. Paintings, graphics, sculptures, and animations created at the invitation of the German car manufacturer can still be seen at the Modem in Debrecen until Sunday.



A year and a half ago, BMW asked students from three Hungarian universities to create artworks, from which the best ones would be exhibited first and then selected pieces would be placed in the German company’s Debrecen plant.

In response to the call, a total of thirty students from the Faculty of Engineering of the Univesity of Debrecen, Eszterházy Károly University in Eger, and the Hungarian University of Fine Arts in Budapest applied, working both individually and in groups. In the end, 25 artworks, including paintings, graphics, sculptures, and animations, were created from various materials, with 15 of them made by architecture students from the Faculty of Engineering.

The exhibition, composed of these artworks, is located on the third floor of the Modem Modern and Contemporary Art Center in Debrecen. At the press conference held on-site on Tuesday, the President and CEO of BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft. recalled that art-supporting projects have been an important part of the company’s global cultural involvement for four decades. They have supported over 500 talents in launching their artistic careers through nearly 30 art projects worldwide.

“Art forms an important bridge between Bavarian and Hungarian culture. We asked university students to draw inspiration from our iFACTORY concept, which emphasizes digitization, sustainability, and efficiency. As I walked around this room, I saw that this had been achieved, and wonderful artworks were created,” praised Hans-Peter Kemser.

The Director of the Media and Design Institute at Eszterházy Károly University in Eger emphasized at the event that such a joint art project involving three prestigious Hungarian universities had never been seen before in Hungary.

“Working on a real-life situation, rather than just a school assignment, provided unparalleled inspiration for the students. Thus, a wide range of artworks, from eight-meter-high structures to miniature creations, came to life,” said József Szolnoki.

Tamás Szentirmai, Head of the Department of Architecture at the University of Engineering in Debrecen, also found it to be a very exciting challenge, resulting in convincing artworks.

“A recent graduate in architecture is generally not put in a situation to participate in such a large-scale project and is unlikely to approach these questions with such openness, as routine and professional life occupy them. At BMW, they recognized that student free thinking and creation without habits can lead to fresh, remarkable results,” said Tamás Szentirmai.

He added that it is extremely important in education to give students as many real tasks as possible. Not only to design a house somewhere but also to meet with the client, face the specific situation, and experience the planning process and implementation.

“Architecture is much more than designing houses; it is essentially shaping the built environment, which includes both small and large buildings, whether it’s a BMW factory or outdoor installations. Even a small intervention can have a very positive impact on the environment,” explained the head of the Department of Architecture at the Faculty of Engineering.

Szabolcs Süli-Zakar, the artistic director of Modem, mentioned that they are happy to participate in joint projects with the Department of Architecture at the Faculty of Engineering because they are trying to move into the border areas of contemporary fine arts. They are also willing to present projects that push the boundaries.

Kata Vizi, the executive director of Modem, emphasized that they provided space for this exhibition because it represents the highest quality. She also reminded me that Modem holds a course in collaboration with the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Debrecen, helping young students navigate contemporary art.

(unideb.hu)