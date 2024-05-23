Gross average earnings were HUF 658,400 in March 2024, 13.9 percent higher than the previous year

In March 2024, the gross average earnings of full-time employees were HUF 658,400, and the net average earnings calculated with benefits were HUF 452,700. Gross average earnings increased by 13.9 percent, net average earnings by 13.7 percent, and real earnings by 9.9 percent compared to the previous year, reported the Central Statistics Office Office on Thursday.

The median gross earnings were HUF 510,000, and the median net earnings were HUF 354,500, 15.7 and 15.9 percent higher than the same period of the previous year, respectively.

In March, the gross average earnings of full-time employees were HUF 658,400, 13.9 percent higher than a year earlier.

The regular gross average earnings (excluding premiums, bonuses, and one-month extra payments) were estimated at HUF 598,400, 14.9 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year. The regular gross average earnings were HUF 598,900 in the business sector, HUF 588,800 in the budgetary sector, and HUF 620,200 in the non-profit sector, representing increases of 13.3, 19.6, and 18.8 percent, respectively, over one year.

According to Central Statistics Office data, net average earnings without benefits were HUF 437,800, and considering benefits, they reached HUF 452,700, which were 13.9 and 13.7 percent higher, respectively, than in March 2023.

Real earnings increased by 9.9 percent alongside a 3.6 percent rise in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year.

The median gross earnings were HUF 510,000, 15.7 percent higher than a year earlier.

The median net earnings, taking benefits into account, reached HUF 354,500, exceeding the same period of the previous year by 15.9 percent.

In January-March, the gross average earnings of full-time employees were HUF 623,000. Net average earnings without benefits were HUF 414,300, and considering benefits, they reached HUF 428,800.

Both gross and net average earnings calculated without benefits increased by 14.2 percent, while net earnings calculated with benefits increased by 14.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, reported the Central Statistics Office.

