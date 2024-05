By midnight on Wednesday, firefighters were called to several streets in Debrecen because rainwater had accumulated in underground garages. The professional firefighters from Debrecen used pumps to remove the water.

In addition to removing the water, the firefighters were also called for tree-cutting during the night. They removed several broken branches to ensure they did not endanger pedestrian and road traffic.

(Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate)