A fight broke out in the center of Debrecen due to a car accident

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office indicted a man for causing an accident and other crimes, who caused an accident and then attacked the relative of the innocent driver.

On December 1, 2021, at 6 pm, he drove a car in Debrecen with his friends. In front of him drove the car driven by the injured wife. In front of a pedestrian crossing at an intersection, the man ran into the car in front of him, because of inattention.

The victim was driving behind the accused’s vehicle and, after noticing the accident, got out and walked over to the man. There was a loud hassle between them, the man talking to the victim in an irritated tone and hitting the victim in the face with the palm of his hand near the scene. The victim wanted to leave the scene on foot, but the perpetrator followed him, trying to hit him again, but his friends traveling with him in the car captured him and prevented him from attacking him again.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face that resolved within 8 days as a result of the abuse and sought criminal prosecution for the minor assault.

The defendant’s defiantly anti-communal, violent behavior was capable of causing outrage and alarm to those on the street who perceived it.

The investigation was carried out by the Debrecen Police Station.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the confessor for misconduct and light bodily harm at the Debrecen District Court. With regard to the offense of minor bodily harm, the district prosecutor’s office took over the representation of the prosecution.

In the indictment for serving the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office filed a motion for the district court to impose a fine on the man.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.