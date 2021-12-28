The non-governmental organization based in Debrecen is supported by the US Embassy

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The non-governmental organization based in Debrecen is supported by the US Embassy

The U.S. Embassy Marine Detachment is proud to support the annual Toys for Tots program! Now in its 74th year, Toys for Tots provides toys and other donations to children in need. This year, our community’s donations will go to the Association for Alternative Communities, a Debrecen-based NGO that supports and advocates for the local Roma community.

Related Posts

The Debrecen plant producing smart foods was built with the support of the European Union

Bácsi Éva

A fight broke out in the center of Debrecen due to a car accident

Bácsi Éva

The non-governmental organization based in Debrecen is supported by the US Embassy

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *