The non-governmental organization based in Debrecen is supported by the US Embassy

The U.S. Embassy Marine Detachment is proud to support the annual Toys for Tots program! Now in its 74th year, Toys for Tots provides toys and other donations to children in need. This year, our community’s donations will go to the Association for Alternative Communities, a Debrecen-based NGO that supports and advocates for the local Roma community.
