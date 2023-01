Two trash cans caught fire on Sunday morning in Debrecen. Professional firefighters in Debrecen were alerted to Mikszáth Kálmán Street, according to county disaster management.

The incoming firefighters had to deal with flames of several meters. In addition to the two burning trash, there was also a storage designed to dispose of waste oil, which fortunately did not get on fire. Professionals stopped the flames with a jet of water.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate