On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 9 am to 3 pm at Péterfia u. and Thaly Kálmán u., the water service is suspended due to troubleshooting work, said Debrecen Water Works Zrt.

Affected sections:

Péterfia u. 27-67

Péterfia u. 2 -18

Bem Square until 1 11/A

Thaly Kálmán u. full length (from Bethlen Street – Péterfia Street)

Because of the water failure, the service provider is asking the public to be patient until the end of the works.

Antecedent: