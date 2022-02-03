Two hundred entries were received for the first Kodály Competition Debrecen

Two hundred entries were received for the first Kodály International Music Competition, which will be held in the violin, viola, and cello categories on June 17-26 in Debrecen.

200 young musicians from 43 countries on 5 continents applied for the € 45,000 prize money, organizers told MTI on Thursday

Candidates, including musicians from America, Iceland, Germany, Armenia, Uzbek, and New Zealand, will take part in a video pre-selection before the three-round competition. Candidates will be notified of the results of the pre-selection by 28 February at the latest. It will also be revealed who can start the live competition in June.

The competition consists of four rounds – pre-selection, semi-final, semi-final, and final – with violinists, viola players, and cellists competing in the same category. The jury will advance a maximum of 18 competitors to the semi-finals, including at least 3-3 violinists, viola players, and cellists, and then 6 competitors to the finals, including at least 1-1 violinists, viola players, and cellist.

In the first round, the contestants will perform solo, and in the second round, they will be accompanied by a piano or a duo. The six best will make it to the orchestral final, performing a competition as the soloist of the Kodály Philharmonic in Debrecen.

The nine-member international jury will be chaired by György Pauk, a 85-year-old professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London. Denis Severin (cello, Geneva, Bern), Wilfried Strehle (viola, Berlin), Máté Szűcs (viola, Geneva), István Várdai (cello, Vienna), Quirine Viersen (cello, Amsterdam) and Dániel Somogyi-Tóth, Kodály Philharmonic Director of Debrecen.

The professional organizer of the competition series organized by the Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen is the world’s largest youth music organization, Jeunesses Musicales.

More information on the Kodály Competition Debrecen website.

MTI