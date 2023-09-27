Community run in the spirit of the fight against breast cancer in Debrecen

In the spirit of the fight against breast cancer, a free community run is being organized in three big cities, Budapest, Győr and Debrecen, on Sunday.

For the third time, the iRUNmore Running Association and AVON organize Fuss MELLETTY! community run, the aim of which is to draw the attention of as many women and men as possible to the importance of breast cancer screenings, regular breast self-examination and a healthy lifestyle – read the information.

The organizers are not only expecting professional runners for the event, but the members of the association lead the running groups at different distances and at different paces, thus ensuring a pleasant sporting opportunity for everyone.

The venue of the Budapest event will be the Hard Rock Cafe, where before the run the organizers will hold a round table discussion moderated by Réka Turóczi, the author of the Irunmom blog and the founder of the iRUNmore Running Association. At the event, oncologist Anna Ágnes Kovács, Andrea Máthé, clinical biochemist at SYNLAB, and model Lilla Tánczos, personal and functional trainer, and nutrition consultant, discuss the relationship between body and soul.

