Two men damaged the gate of a cemetery in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses two men of vandalism causing minor damage. The perpetrators wanted to enter the already closed cemetery at all costs, so they manually pushed into one of the wings of the electric gate.

According to the indictment, the two perpetrators arrived at the public cemetery in Hajdúhadháza on the evening of March 28, 2023, but found its gate closed because the cemetery closed at 6 p.m. However, the two men wanted to enter at all costs, so they pushed into one of the wings of the electric gate with their hands. As a result, one of the gate’s automation and the support bracket broke off, and the other bracket was deformed.

The perpetrators opened the damaged gate a crack and entered the cemetery, from which they left shortly afterward. With their actions, they caused more than HUF 95,000 in damage to the municipality operating the cemetery, which was not repaid, so during the investigation by the Hajdúhadháza police, the victim asked for compensation for the damage.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the two men of vandalism causing minor damage. In his indictment, he proposed that the District Court of Debrecen issue a criminal order based on the case files, in which the two men should be sentenced to work in the public interest and obliged to pay the victim’s damages.

(Debrecen Court)