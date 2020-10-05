Court Hands Three Syrians Suspended Prison Sentences Over Attempt at Röszke

A local court in Szeged handed in a binding ruling one-year prison sentences, suspended for two years, to three Syrian nationals, respectively, for entering Hungary illegally in a recent attempt.

The three men, aged 30, 41 and 42, have been expelled from Hungary’s territory for a period of two years, according to the ruling. The men were among members of a large group of migrants who attempted to illegally enter Hungary using violent means at the Röszke border crossing with Serbia on Tuesday night. Police thwarted their multiple attempts to cross the border and arrested three migrants near the border. The three Syrians admitted to the crime during the court hearing.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay