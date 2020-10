Kenzo Takada, 81-year-old Japanese fashion designer and founder of the brand Kenzo, has died in a French hospital on 4th October, 2020.

Kenzo Takada moved to Paris in the 1960’s and he continued to live in the French capital in most of his lifetime. He established his brand Kenzo in the 1970’s. Kenzo was famous for its cheerful and colorful design.

He retired in 1999.

Source and photo: hvg.hu