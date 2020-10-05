Rainfall and Showers Expected Today

Tóháti Zsuzsa

According to the weather forecast, rainfall and showers are expected today, especially in the eastern part of the country.

Monday will be rainy and windy with about 20-28 Celsius. Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a bit of sunshine and 20-24 Celsius. On Wednesday we can experience rainfall, showers and strong wind throughout the country, while on Thursday the temperature will be between 15-20 Celsius. Friday is expected to be cloudy with about 17-23 Celsius.

At the weekend, we can experience cloudy weather with rainfall and showers again. The temperature will be between 18 and 22 Celsius.

 

