Debrecen prosecutor requests more severe punishment for man who strangled pregnant partner

The Debrecen Chief Prosecutor’s Office has requested an increased sentence against the man who strangled his pregnant partner with a cord.

According to the verdict, the man lived in a domestic partnership with the victim, but they often argued due to the defendant’s unfounded jealousy. During these arguments, the man repeatedly abused his partner, who, however, did not press charges. The woman left the defendant several times during their relationship, but always returned after a few days.

In May 2023, the couple had another argument, and the woman moved in with a friend. Three days later, the man went after her, dragged her by the hair onto the street, and then pulled her into a bushy area with a knife in hand, where he strangled her with a cord. The man knew that his partner was pregnant. He left the body at the scene and hid in a remote area of the settlement until his arrest.

The defendant was sentenced by the Nyíregyháza Court to 15 years in prison for murder and deprivation of liberty, along with a 10-year ban on public affairs, with no possibility of parole.

The prosecution has appealed against the verdict, seeking a harsher sentence, while the defendant and his lawyer have filed appeals for a different classification and mitigation.

The Debrecen Chief Prosecutor’s Office has upheld its appeal for a harsher sentence. According to their position, the imposed punishment does not correspond to the defendant’s danger to society or the gravity of the crimes committed. The defendant, who has a criminal record, was aware of his actions and their consequences and acted consciously. He committed the crime against a close relative who was expecting his child. Therefore, the Chief Prosecutor’s Office requested that the appellate court impose a significantly harsher penalty on the defendant.

The Debrecen Court of Appeal will decide the case in the second instance.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Picture: illustration.