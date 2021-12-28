The Debrecen plant producing smart foods was built with the support of the European Union

The new plant of the Hajdúság Bakery Group in Debrecen was completed in nine months, and the investment of almost one billion forints was implemented with the help of 800 thousand euros of European Union support – CEO of the group told MTI.

According to Tamás Szakács, after the tests that will be completed by the end of December, production will start in January: with the increase in production – up to 40-50 million pieces of so-called smart food sandwich bases and pastries with a physiological effect can be made in the factory every year.

He added that bakery products, born from their own research program called Smart Food, which has been based on its own resources for more than twenty years, provide active physiological benefits to consumers, including by supporting the normal functioning of the immune system and improving the digestive process.

The formats of the first brand, the Vitajó loaf, have been on the market for more than four years, and today they generate an annual turnover of more than HUF 2 billion in Hungary. The group of companies has built and is building a special manufacturer-market franchise system in order to distribute its products at home and abroad, the expert noted.

The new plant in Debrecen is planned to produce only smart foods – said Tamás Szakács, noting that customers will be the first to get acquainted with the new sandwich bases and pastries of the Vitajó brand. The portfolio is constantly expanding based on market feedback.

The Hajdúsági Sütödék Group, which employs almost 380 people, is expected to close this year with HUF 8.1 billion in sales revenue after HUF 7.7 billion last year, and its pre-tax profit will exceed HUF 200 million. The investment of HUF 1 billion will create an average of 16 new jobs per shift, the CEO indicated.