Christmas at the Zoo is Coming

It is soon that time of the year when we observe one of our most heart-warming traditions, Christmas at the Zoo! Held between December 27 and 29, the 3-day event includes daily guided tours around the ever-busy Zoo where you can see how residents are treated to their special holiday meals.

Day one will also feature a Zoo Foster Parents’ Conference where “adoptive parents” will get a first-hand account of how the animals they support have spent the past year. Day two will be all about the winter lives of birds, and, on day three, you will be able to participate in the preparation and serving of a true holiday feast for animals at the Petting Zoo.

There will also be an appropriately themed Arts and Crafts Corner for children, who will receive a 50 percent Zoo Pass discount for the duration of the event.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park