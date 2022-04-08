The horseradish was praised by the Chamber of Agriculture

Last year, almost 1,267 hectares of horseradish were produced in Hungary, producing more than 12,000 tons of horseradish, which is almost half of the total annual yield of the European Union, the National Chamber of Agriculture (NAK) told MTI on Thursday.

According to the information, as a result of the intermittent harvesting and the storage technology, the Hungarian crop will be enough to serve not only the domestic but also the entire European market until the harvest of the new crop. A significant part of Hungarian horseradish is exported, most of it to Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic, typically in fresh, soft form.

Horseradish is a native plant in Hungary. Today, probably due to its high demand for handicrafts, it has only one growing area left. At present, 98 percent of the production area is located in Hajdú-Bihar county, southeast of Debrecen, in the districts of Létavértes, Bagamér, Álmosd, Újléta, Vámospércs, Kokad, which provides livelihoods for hundreds of families, NAK said.

The size of the horseradish area in Hungary allows it to be available fresh and processed at home all year round. “From the high-quality horseradish, we also choose the homeland for the Easter holiday table,” the Chamber of Agriculture and Economy pointed out in a statement. Freshly grated horseradish is high in vitamin C, has bactericidal and antiviral effects, increases the blood supply to the mucous membranes, is effective in the urinary tract and kidney infections, stubborn cough, hoarseness, bronchitis, and chronic bronchitis.

debreceninap.hu