Master Lecturers at the University of Debrecen

The master lecturers of the Institute of Engineering and Business Development Innovation of the University of Debrecen talked about their success and the way to it, their careers, their pitfalls, their experiences, and their ideas about the future on Tuesday at the oDEon University Theater. About two hundred students took part in the first MÜZLI Alumni Party.

The MÜZLI Alumni Party was organized by the DE Institute of Engineering and Business Development Innovation (MÜZLI) with the intention of creating a tradition, where former and current students of the course could talk freely with the master teachers of the institute. Endre Ascsillán, Head of MÜZLI, Vice President of Central and Eastern Europe GE, Ino Mirkovic, Ambassador of UNESCO, world-renowned violinist Gergő Lencsés, CEO of GE’s global gas turbine manufacturing business, Head of GE Power’s global value chain, Attila Dezső közbeszer Zsolt Bertalan, a group-level technology and innovation director of MVM Zrt., answered students’ questions.

