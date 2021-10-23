A Professor at the University of Cluj-Napoca Jumped Out of the Fifth Floor

University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on A Professor at the University of Cluj-Napoca Jumped Out of the Fifth Floor

According to primary court information, a former professor at the Medical University of Cluj-Napoca committed suicide by jumping out of the fifth floor of the Grand Hotel Italia.

 

The 33-year-old doctor, according to some sources, committed a suicide on October 20th, 2021. He jumped out of the fifth-floor room at Grand Hotel Italia in Romania, Stiri de Cluj reported.

A man from Arad County was identified at the scene. The body was transported to the forensic medical institute in Cluj-Napoca. According to some court sources, a doctor specializing in medical genetics practicing at a clinic in Cluj-Napoca committed suicide.

The deceased doctor was teaching at the Medical University of Cluj-Napoca (UMF), and his employment was terminated at the end of September. The institution expressed its condolences on the news of the death of their former colleague.

 

hirado.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

A Professor at the University of Cluj-Napoca Jumped Out of the Fifth Floor

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The Green Expo was held at the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The relief of Géza Mezey was wreathed

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *