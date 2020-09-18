Semmelweis University working on a new way to test for COVID-19 in saliva

The current PCR testing method can be uncomfortable and deter people from getting tested all together. The test involves collecting nasal and throat swabs by medically trained personnel.

Semmelweis University in Hungary is working on a new way to test for the coronavirus through saliva.

In collaboration with other researchers, the university is testing out a variety of different saliva sample collection methods (saliva drip test, pooling saliva in the mouth, drooling technique, etc.) to help determine which is the most accurate. Results found that in the various methods tried, the virus was detected consistently.

The new testing method will cut down on the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and swab usage. Testing with saliva is a promising new and improved way to test for the virus.

abouthungary.hu

pixabay