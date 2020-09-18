PCR tests free of charge if prescribed by GP

Tests performed in hospital or ordered by an authority as part of a protocol will also be free. The 580,000 tests so far performed in Hungary had “mostly” been free.

PCR tests to ascertain the presence of the coronavirus will be provided free of charge to patients if the test is prescribed by their general practitioner.

State Secretary Csaba Dömötör noted that the government recently put a cap of HUF 19,500 (EUR 54) on the price of these tests, adding that patients tested on a voluntary basis, such as when returning from abroad, would be charged that amount.

The state secretary said that tests performed in hospital or ordered by an authority as part of a protocol will also be free, adding that the 580,000 tests so far performed in Hungary had “mostly” been free. The goal is to prevent “profiteering” on the tests, Dömötör said.

