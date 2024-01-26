The man who stripped naked at the altar in St. Stephen’s Basilica is no longer a student at the University of Debrecen

Contrary to what appeared in the press in recent days, the Nigerian man who was detained by the police in the Szent István Basilica is no longer a student at the University of Debrecen.

In the past few days, it has been erroneously reported in several news reports that the Nigerian man who climbed the altar of St. Stephen’s Basilica in the capital is a student at the University of Debrecen. He only attended the University of Debrecen for a year and a half, his legal relationship was terminated by the institution in the summer of 2023 at the student’s request, and he reported the termination of his student relationship to the competent authority.

(unideb.hu)