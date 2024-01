Wizz Air will restart its flights between Budapest and Chisinau in March, the airline will fly to the capital of Moldova twice a week, Wizz Air told MTI on Friday.

In addition to the Budapest route, Wizz Air will also restart its flights to the capital of Moldova from Marco Polo International Airport in Venice.

Wizz Air currently operates a fleet of 196 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Last year, the company transported 60.3 million passengers.

MTI

pixabay