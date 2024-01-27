FIBA Organizes the Youth Champions League in Debrecen This Year

On Friday, the Hungarian Federation (MKOSZ) announced FIBA’s decision that the city of Debrecen will host the second edition of the Junior World Cup for U18 teams between April 2nd and 8th.

“The Hungarian federation has always been open to innovative initiatives, such as the very first three-year youth world championship package between 2019 and 2022, during which the city of Debrecen once again proved its ability to host FIBA ​​tournaments of the highest quality,” stated Péter Bodnár, the Secretary General of MKOSZ.

13 teams from 9 countries will participate in the competition, including the national team called Team Debrecen. Only 10 teams participated in the first tournament last year, and at the end the Bosnian Igokea could celebrate with m. The tournament will be hosted by the Oláh Gábor Street Sports Hall, which was not only the venue for the U19 Men’s World Cup, but also hosted the U17 Women’s World Cup in 2022. The draw for the youth BL is held at the beginning of March in the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen.

List of starting teams:

Team Debrecen, AEK (Greek), Basketball Academy Nymburk (Czech Republic), BK Opava (Czech Republic), EWE Baskets Juniors (German), Galatasaray (Turkish), Hapoel Jerusalem (Israeli), Igokea m:tel (Bosnian), Lenovo Tenerife ( Spanish), Porsche BBA Ludwigsburg (German), Promitheasz Patrasz (Greek), Rytas Vilnius (Lithuanian), Tofas Bursa (Turkish)

MTI

pixabay