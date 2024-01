At quarter past eleven on Saturday night, the scene investigation was completed at Vecsés.

Timetables can be restored at night on the Budapest-Cegléd-Szolnok-Debrecen-Záhony and Budapest-Cegléd-Szeged lines, Mávinform told MTI.

Earlier, a freight train hit a person near the town of Vecsés. Until the end of the site investigation, trains could only run on one track between Üllő and Vecsés.

MTI

pixabay