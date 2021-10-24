Hungarian Actress Vera Venczel Dies at 76

The Jászai Mari Award-winning Hungarian actress Vera Venczel, who died at the age of 76, was a worthy and excellent artist, Vígszínház told MTI on Saturday.

Vera Venczel died on Friday (22nd October) at her home, surrounded by her family members.

“The characters she played exuded goodness and purity, her play radiated subtle, fragile femininity and a passion for acting. Her outstanding acting abilities, commitment to work, and endurance were accompanied by kindness and modesty. She always paid great attention to her colleagues, friends and family members, and turned to the people around her with interest and love. ” – wrote Vígszínház.

Vera Venczel was born on March 10th, 1946 in Budapest. She was admitted to the College of Theater and Film Arts, her class teacher was Géza Pártos, who wanted his student to sign for the Madách Theater, but Zoltán Várkonyi – who had already noticed the talented young girl at the admission – offered her a role in Vígszínház at the end of the second year. From then on, she showed her talent not only on the Ódry Stage, but also in Vígszínház.

Then, in 1967, as a 21-year-old college student, she played the lead role next to Géza Tordy, Nándor Tomanek and László Tahi Tóth in Weingarten’s play A nyár at the Pesti Színház.

Thanks to her talent, she was also noticed at a young age by film and television, and was given roles one after the other. Zoltán Kárpáthy, Egy szerelem három éjszakája, Tanulmány a nőkről and Egri csillagok were all made during their college years.

After graduating, in 1968, Zoltán Várkonyi immediately signed her to Vígszínház, where a number of great roles awaited her: he was Szonya in Ványa bácsi, Marianne in Mesél a bécsi erdő and Adele in Bernarda Alba háza. She played the lead role in the Tersánszky adaptation entitled Viszontlátásra, drága, and Greskova in István Horvai’s Platonov.

From the nineties onwards, she achieved professional success again. Important meetings for her were the joint works with director Sándor Zsótér, in which she always participated with incredible acting humility and devotion: Búcsúszimfónia, A tavasz ébredése, A szecsuáni jólélek, A kaukázusi krétakör, A kék madár and Téli utazás. Meanwhile, she sparkled her playfulness, her comic vein in Sógornők and Monokli.

One of her last theatrical roles was A vörös oroszlán – the announcement Vígszínház evokes her career.

In addition to Vígszínház, as a guest artist she often played in other theaters and appeared in many TV games and films. Her performances with exceptional sensitivity and experience (Pillangó, A fekete város) have been awarded at several TV festivals.

She was able to receive the Golden Nymph Award in Monte Carlo for shaping the female lead in the TV adaptation of Móricz’s Pillangó. She received the award of the Hungarian Radio several times. In 1977, she was awarded the Critics Award for her portrayal in the sound play Játék a téren. She received Jászai Mari Award in 1975, Irén Varsányi Memorial Ring in 1977, Kazinczy Prize in 1987, Éva Ruttkai Memorial Ring in 2003, Andor Ajtay Memorial Prize in 2004, Pager Ring and Premier Prize in 2005.

In 2010, she received the Érdemes Művész Award. In 2008, she became an inherited member of the Society of the Immortals. In 2021 she won the prize of the Hungarian Academy of Arts.