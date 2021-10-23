Tragic Accident on M3 Motorway

At the 58th kilometer of the side of the M3 motorway in the direction of Nyíregyháza – near Hatvan – on 23rd October, 2021, a car and a minibus collided in hitherto unclear circumstances. One person was killed on the scene, several were injured.

The scene investigation is carried out by the police with full roadblocks. Congestion is expected between Bag and Hatvan on the M3 motorway, in Hatvan, and on the section of road 21 connecting Hatvan to the M3 motorway.

