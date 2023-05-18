The police have arrested a drug distribution gang in Hajdú-Bihar county

The police raided a drug-trafficking network at eleven locations and arrested six people, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters announced on police.hu on Thursday.

According to the announcement, the detectives received information that a company was trading drugs and performance-enhancing substances in the county.

On May 15, the scouts, the investigators of the criminal directorate, the employees of the Cívis and Körös Public Areas Support Sub-Department, and the two operational units of the Counter-Terrorism Center attacked several members of the organization in a coordinated operation.

The police arrested six people, several of whom were involved in dealing drugs, illegal performance-enhancing drugs, and fake medicines; during the investigation, it was also revealed that two of them, a man and a woman, provided rented apartments for prostitutes for tens of thousands of forints per day.

After questioning the suspects, four men and one woman were taken into criminal custody and presented for their arrest, which was ordered by the District Court in Debrecen, and one man was placed under criminal supervision.

During the searches, the police found about two million forints in cash, hundreds of doses of drugs, fake medicines, performance-enhancing drugs and the tools necessary for their distribution, and also seized a gas and alarm weapon from one of the suspects.

During the full investigation of the case, the criminal prosecutors interrogated several consumers as suspects, they must answer for drug possession.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters initiated criminal proceedings for the crime of drug trafficking, abuse of performance-enhancing substances, drug counterfeiting, and the promotion of prostitution, the announcement states.