University of Debrecen successes at the agricultural exhibition

The students of the equestrian courses of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management in Debrecen presented themselves with great success in the equestrian professional programs of the country’s largest animal husbandry parade. During the breeding animal judging, several horses of the DE Agricultural Research Institute and Tangazdaság Debrecen Tangazdaság és Tajtátótó Intézet were awarded the prizes of the Great Plain Livestock and Agriculture Days. The Sófalvy Ferenc Vándor Award was also presented at the exhibition, with which this year’s senior scientific colleague of the University of Debrecen was recognized, writes unideb.hu.

The XXX. At the Alföldi Animal Breeding Exhibition, in the context of horse breeding, the second-year stud farmer and horse breeding engineer students of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management in Debrecen presented an independent equestrian program with 7 exhibited mares.

With the horses, as one of the defining elements of the training, double running drying and soil work were demonstrated. The task of this type of work is to respond sensitively to stem aids, to develop the horse’s obedience, and at the same time to relax the horse and facilitate its work. It not only complements the work under the saddle, but also partly precedes it, and clearly prepares the gear drive. It contributes to the training of the students at a high level, because it raises their stem handling to the level of skill and refines the giving of stem aids. It helps the relationship between horse and rider, not least as a result of joint work, it has a community-building role. The equestrian work of the students won the recognition of experts and laymen alike

-Sándor Mihók, professor emeritus of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen, told.

Sándor Mihók emphasized: the students of the university also participated in the event with a single show horse, and these horses also received recognition during the judging.

Gidran-2 (Titkos) and Gidran L-4 (Enyicke), exhibited by the University of Debrecen Agricultural Research Institutes and Tangazdasák (AKIT) Debrecen Tangazdaság és Tajtató Intézet (DTTI), won their judging class, then Gidran L- He received 4 (Enyicke) breed champion awards. Second place in the young horse class went to the self-bred five-year-old mare Gidran XXXV-1 (Hajnalfény), according to the professor emeritus of the Department of Animal Husbandry.

The three-day event is a defining part of the practical education of students participating in DE MÉK equestrian training. Currently, more than 70 students are studying in the agricultural engineering courses of stud farmers and horse breeders, and equestrian sports organizers, during the training, more than a third of them participate in this high-level practical training. By the way, their daily practical training is supported by 20 Gidran mares, and 25 mares at the institution participate in the gene preservation program.

For his dedicated work in the field of gene conservation, János Oláh, a senior scientific associate of the UD AKIT Debrecen Educational and Landscape Research Institute, deputy director, and head of the Kismacsi Livestock Farm, received the Sófalvy Ferenc Vándor Award at the trade show. Professional recognition was awarded for successful activities in the maintenance and breeding of gene bank stocks of poultry species.