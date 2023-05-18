Graduates of the University of Debrecen can support their younger peers with their unused textbooks

Those joining the initiative launched by the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen (DEENK ) can make their donations on the ground floor of the (Kenézy Life Sciences Library and National Library, University Of Debrecen, writes unideb.hu.

DEENK continuously collects the books offered by graduate students after completing their studies. The library, therefore, decided to make the collection available to the current citizens of the university as well, thereby fulfilling DEENK’s support for easily accessible and expandable knowledge.

Adopt a book! The initiative was launched by the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen with the aim of helping the current students of the institution in their studies.

DEENK has opened a community shelf for university students, where the donated books are placed, which mostly offer useful reading in the fields of medicine and life sciences. Anyone who finds a publication they need can simply take it off the shelf and adopt the textbook.

The community initiative is ongoing, DEENK is waiting for offers from graduate students, thus expanding the currently available textbooks. The books can be found on the ground floor of the (Kenézy Life Sciences Library and National Library, University Of Debrecen, opposite the entrance, at the Adopt a Book! point, and you can also drop it off at the customer service desk on the ground floor, with DEENK staff.