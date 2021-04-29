Thief steals almost anything that could be moved

The Criminal Department of the Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters prosecuted a local resident for a well-founded suspicion of committing theft. According to the investigation, the suspect entered the courtyard of an uninhabited property in Hajdúhadháza in November 2020. Breaking down the roof structure of the garage, he stole 15 pieces of corrugated slate and the structure supporting it.

The young boy’s criminal record is not over here, he returned to the house again in January 2021. This time, he took out various kitchen appliances, furniture, gas cylinders, and even the doors and windows of the house and took them with him, causing hundreds of thousands of forints in damage to the victim.

Investigators collected data and listened to witnesses, during which the alleged perpetrator came into their sight. The 17-year-old was questioned as a suspect, during which he testified. Police seized some of the stolen items and returned them to the victim.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the case files to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu