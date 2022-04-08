EUG: the countdown has started

In exactly 100 days, the 2022 battle of the European Universities Games (EUG) will begin in Lodz, Poland. The detachment of the University of Debrecen has been assembled, the institution will be represented in four sports with about 40 athletes at the games starting on July 17.

EUSA, the European University Sports Association, has awarded Lodz, Poland, 2022, VI. The right to host the European University Games. As is well known, in this competition, the competing students do not participate as a national team, but in the colors of their higher education institutions.

The University of Debrecen entered the competition with about 40 athletes in four sports. DE students in Lodz can compare their knowledge, skills, and strength in men’s futsal and men’s water polo, as well as men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s judo. After the Polish city, the relay will go to Hungary.

As previously reported by hirek.unideb.hu, the University of Debrecen, together with the University of Miskolc, the municipalities of the two cities, and the Hungarian University-College Sports Association (MEFS), successfully applied for the next European University Games in 2024 with the support of the Hungarian government. to organize.

After the successful presentation, Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, said that the size of the event, the 6,000 athletes, the 1,000 volunteers, and the 300 additional participants pose a big challenge to the two cities and the two universities, but fortunately, a significant part of the infrastructure and have the professional experience to settle successfully.

Due to the Hungarian EUG in 2024, the summer games in Lodz are especially important for the Hungarian detachment, said László Balogh, director of the Coordinating Institute of Sports Science at the University of Debrecen.

We pay special attention to the summer competition in Poland, as we will be the next hosts together with the University of Miskolc. Thus, in addition to trying to prepare our athletes as best as possible and focusing mainly on their successes, it will also be very important to gain experience with what to do around the games and how to organize them,

– László Balogh indicated.

Europe’s largest and most significant higher education sporting event, the biennial University Games, was held for the first time in 2012. The first match was hosted in Cordoba, Spain, followed by Rotterdam (the Netherlands -2014), Zagreb and Rijeka (Croatia, 2016), Coimbra (Portugal, 2018), and Belgrade (Serbia – 2021). The match will arrive in Hungary after the summer games in Lodz (Poland – 2022). It will be the biggest university sporting event in Hungary, far surpassing the 1965 Summer Universiade in every way.

hirek.unideb.hu