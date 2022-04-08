Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the University of Debrecen

The last meeting of the board of trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen was also discussed in May.

The board of trustees of the foundation maintaining the University of Debrecen discussed a total of thirteen agenda items at its meeting on Thursday, April 7th. In addition to operational matters, strategic issues were also discussed by board members.

The members of the board of trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen (PLIDE) got acquainted with the plans for the Automotive Training Center, veterinary training, and agricultural water supply, which were presented by the vice-rectors and deans responsible for the sector.

György Kossa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of GTIDE, reported on the collaboration between the University of Debrecen and the leading churches in the region, the city of Debrecen, to hold a fundraising peace concert on May 6, 2022, at the Reformed Great Church. The full proceeds of the charity event will be donated to the Bridge for Transcarpathia Aid Program in an attempt to help those in need fleeing the war.

In addition to the members and secretary of the board of trustees, the members of the supervisory board, the auditor, and the auditor of the Foundation for the István Gróf Tisza University of Debrecen were also present at the meeting.

hirek.unideb.hu