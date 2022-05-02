The competitors of the University of Debrecen were invincible in mountain biking and aerobics

The athletes of the University of Debrecen won two gold medals in the MEFOB competitions over the last few days. Levente Porcsin won a university championship in the mountain aerobics category while the aerobics team was in the dance aerobics category. After a long hiatus, the university competition for mountain bikers was held again on Sunday in Zselic, in the picturesque Ropolypuszta. The sport is becoming more and more popular in Hungary as well, in which Vas Kata Blanka, who finished fourth in the women’s individual competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, has a decisive role. The return of the mountain bike to the Hungarian university competition system could not have been more timed by the organizers.

Seven higher education institutions took part in the competition, which took place on a 33-kilometer-long difficult track with a total elevation of 800 meters. The bikers had to fight not only with each other but also with the deep, muddy track. Due to the rains of the previous days, the participants were often only able to ride their bikes on their shoulders.

With the result of 1 hour 40 minutes, not only Levente Porcsin, a lecturer at the University of Debrecen, win his own category, but he also instructed the entire field. The lecturer and Ph.D. student of the Faculty of Law and Law achieved a 6-minute advantage in the human test.

In addition to mountain biking, laurels have been grown in aerobics for the students of Debrecen in recent days. The MEFOB of the sport was held in Piliscsaba, where winners were announced in four categories. The five of the University of Debrecen’s Anna-Ökrös Janka-Ötvös Panna Éva-Szász Nóra-Szőllősi Panna defended their title in the dance aerobics category. The girls overtook the University of Pécs with their more valuable practice.

debreceninap.hu / hirek.unideb.hu

Photo: Ferenc Bak