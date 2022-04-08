The Debrecen Business Service Centers organized a career day for Italian university students

The Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen and the Business Service Centers (DBSC) organized a career day for Italian university students and high school students on Thursday.

The Debrecen BSC roundtable was established in 2018 with the aim of increasing the awareness and recognition of business service centers in the region.

The DBSC Roundtable, which now brings together ten companies operating in Debrecen, with which the University of Debrecen concluded a cooperation agreement in 2021, aims to improve the awareness and recognition of the business services sector and to work more closely with educational institutions in the region to promote language and introduce students to career paths in the business services sector.

The University of Debrecen has so far launched business courses in Hungarian, English, Dutch, German and French, which will be available in Italian from September, mainly at the Italian Department of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen and all Italian language students.

The important message of the event and the course starting later is that with a high level of knowledge of the Italian language and culture, it is possible to work in Debrecen for the companies operating here,

– said László Pete in his greeting.

The head of the Italian Department of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen emphasized that in addition to the theoretical knowledge acquired during the studies, it is essential to acquire practical skills, with which the participants of the semester course can get acquainted with the personal career path of the employees of different companies.

At the event on April 7, in addition to undergraduate and Ph.D. students of the Italian Department of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, there were about 30 high school students in the Italian-Hungarian bilingual department of the Csokonai Vitéz Mihály High School. NI Hungary Kft., British Telecom, and Diehl Aviation Hungary, among others, took part in the program.

hirek.unideb.hu